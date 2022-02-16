Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why $73 million Sandy Hook settlement is unlikely to unleash a flood of lawsuits against gun-makers

By Timothy D. Lytton, Distinguished University Professor & Professor of Law, Georgia State University
While it’s a victory for the families of the victims, the settlement leaves a key legal question about the gun industry’s liability shield unanswered.The Conversation


