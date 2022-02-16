Tolerance.ca
Ethiopia: Tigrayan forces murder, rape and pillage in attacks on civilians in Amhara towns

By Amnesty International
Fighters affiliated with the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) deliberately killed dozens of people, gang-raped dozens of women and girls – some as young as 14 – and looted private and public property in two areas of northern Ethiopia's Amhara region, Amnesty International said in a new report released today.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


