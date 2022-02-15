Tolerance.ca
CIA recruiting jihadists again against Syria

According to the SVR (Russian Foreign Intelligence Service - Служба внешней разведки), the CIA is in the process of renewing ties with the jihadists in northern Syria for the purpose of recruiting them to carry out sporadic attacks against the Syrian Arab Army. At the Geneva summit with President Vladimir Putin in June 2021, the US President admitted his country's defeat in Syria and vowed not to intervene there again, recognizing that this country was now under Russian protection. In addition, he accepted the (...)


