Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Racism is a public health crisis – but Black death tolls aren't the answer

By Chelsea Watego, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Lisa J Whop, Senior Fellow, Australian National University
There has been a global shift to declare racism a public health crisis. But we need to drill deeper to understand racism, rethink health data and listen to lived experience.The Conversation


