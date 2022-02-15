Uni fail rate falls by 40% with block model of intensively learning 1 subject at a time
By Jen Jackson, Adjunct Associate Professor of Education Policy, Victoria University
Kathy Tangalakis, Associate Professor of Physiology, Victoria University
Students from equity groups gained the most from the block model, but the arrival of the COVID-affected generation will require all universities to pay more attention to teaching and student support.
- Tuesday, February 15, 2022