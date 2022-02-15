Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

With Australia reopening its borders to tourists, why are thousands of refugees still waiting for entry?

By Claire Higgins, Senior Research Fellow, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
Regina Jefferies, Affiliate, Andrew and Renata Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
Refugees have waited in limbo for almost two years for Australia’s borders to reopen. So, why hasn’t Australia done more to ramp up its resettlement program, like Canada and the US?The Conversation


