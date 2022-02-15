Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

World-first research confirms Australia's forests became catastrophic fire risk after British invasion

By Michela Mariani, Assistant Professor in Physical Geography, University of Nottingham
Michael-Shawn Fletcher, Associate Professor in Biogeography, The University of Melbourne
Simon Connor, Fellow in Natural History, Australian National University
Australia’s forests now carry far more flammable fuel than before British invasion, our research shows, revealing the catastrophic risk created by non-Indigenous bushfire management approaches.

Contemporary approaches to forest management in Australia are based on suppression – extinguishing bushfires once they’ve started, or seeking to prevent them through hazard-reduction burning.

This differs from the approach of Indigenous Australians who’ve developed sophisticated relationships with fire over tens of thousands of years. They minimise bushfire risk through frequent low-intensity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


