Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU digital platform regulation must do more to protect right to information

By asie2
NewsWith the European Union’s proposed Digital Services Act (DSA) now in its final phase of discussion among the EU’s institutions, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on negotiators to agree on ambitious legislation capable of safeguarding, as far as it is still possible, the public’s right to information.The DSA and its sister, the Digital Market Act (DMA), offer unprecedented progress in the regulation of the digital space’s systemic entities.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


