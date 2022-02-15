Why victims of domestic abuse don't leave – four experts explain
By Cassandra Wiener, Senior Lecturer in Law, City, University of London
Alison Gregory, Research Fellow, University of Bristol
Michaela Rogers, Senior Lecturer in Social Work, University of Sheffield
Sandra Walklate, Eleanor Rathbone Chair of Sociology, University of Liverpool
Coercive control seeks to disempower victims of domestic abuse on every level. Leaving the family home – and disentangling feelings of care – is a complex process.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 15, 2022