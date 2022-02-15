Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why victims of domestic abuse don't leave – four experts explain

By Cassandra Wiener, Senior Lecturer in Law, City, University of London
Alison Gregory, Research Fellow, University of Bristol
Michaela Rogers, Senior Lecturer in Social Work, University of Sheffield
Sandra Walklate, Eleanor Rathbone Chair of Sociology, University of Liverpool
Share this article
Coercive control seeks to disempower victims of domestic abuse on every level. Leaving the family home – and disentangling feelings of care – is a complex process.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Radio reporter killed in southern Chad village massacre
~ EU digital platform regulation must do more to protect right to information
~ EU/Egypt: At EU-AU Summit, Europe’s leaders risk legitimizing al-Sisi government’s repression
~ A Twitter investigation reveals what the 'freedom convoy,' Islamophobes, incels and Hindu supremacists have in common
~ Solutions exist for Canada's alt-right radicalization
~ How 17th century's Britain's 'cancel culture' can help us understand the importance of free speech
~ Why defacing the Terry Fox statue touched a nerve with so many Canadians
~ What is biocultural diversity, and why does it matter?
~ Undertones: What Russian media says about the Russia-Ukraine crisis
~ India’s Hijab Debate Fueled by Divisive Communal Politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter