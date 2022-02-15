Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How 17th century's Britain's 'cancel culture' can help us understand the importance of free speech

By Dan Taylor, Lecturer in Social and Political Thought, The Open University
Ariel Hessayon, Reader in early modern History, Goldsmiths, University of London
Free speech is the right to express one’s opinions without censorship or restraint. It is a cornerstone of modern liberal democracies. Nowadays, it is considered a basic right in the UN’s 1948 Declaration of Human Rights and it is is enshrined in British law.

Yet, free speech is neither historically well established nor widespread.

