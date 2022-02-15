Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Why defacing the Terry Fox statue touched a nerve with so many Canadians

By Grace McNutt, PhD Candidate in History, Dalhousie University
When the “freedom convoy” used the Terry Fox statue as part of their demonstration, people were outraged. It showed the public still finds value in protecting a memorial that represents their values.The Conversation


