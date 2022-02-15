Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Undertones: What Russian media says about the Russia-Ukraine crisis

By Civic Media Observatory
Share this article
Inside Russia, mainstream media have treated the crisis as a joke, reminded their audience of Russia’s position as a nuclear superpower, or stated that Putin does not know how to retreat from the situation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Radio reporter killed in southern Chad village massacre
~ EU digital platform regulation must do more to protect right to information
~ EU/Egypt: At EU-AU Summit, Europe’s leaders risk legitimizing al-Sisi government’s repression
~ A Twitter investigation reveals what the 'freedom convoy,' Islamophobes, incels and Hindu supremacists have in common
~ Why victims of domestic abuse don't leave – four experts explain
~ Solutions exist for Canada's alt-right radicalization
~ How 17th century's Britain's 'cancel culture' can help us understand the importance of free speech
~ Why defacing the Terry Fox statue touched a nerve with so many Canadians
~ What is biocultural diversity, and why does it matter?
~ India’s Hijab Debate Fueled by Divisive Communal Politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter