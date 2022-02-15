Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India’s Hijab Debate Fueled by Divisive Communal Politics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Female Muslim students barred from entering their classrooms for wearing a hijab walk outside their college in Udupi, Karnataka, India, February 7, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo The recent protests in India’s Karnataka state over the wearing of the hijab, or headscarf, in educational institutions have exposed communal rifts in India that are increasingly fueled by divisive political campaigns. These rifts are so strong, they have even led to temporary school closures in the state over the hijab issue. The government’s hijab restrictions in schools and colleges violate India’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


