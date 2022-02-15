Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s Kano State Needs Child Protection Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women and girls arrive to make traditional Friday prayers at a mosque in Kano, northern Nigeria on February 15, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Cara Anna Last week, the Federation of Women Lawyers Kano (FIDA KANO) led a peaceful demonstration through the streets of Kano City, demanding that the long-delayed Child Protection Bill finally becomes law in Kano state. The federal Child Rights Act (which the draft Child Protection Bill is derived from) was passed by Nigeria’s federal parliament in 2003, but has yet to be adopted by Kano State, one of Nigeria’s biggest northern states.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


