After the FDA issued warnings about antidepressants, youth suicides rose and mental health care dropped
By Stephen Soumerai, Professor of Population Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Harvard University
Ross Koppel, Professor of Medical Informatics and Adjunct Professor of Sociology, University of Pennsylvania; Professor of Biomedical Informatics, University at Buffalo
Depression in young people is vastly undertreated. About two-thirds of depressed youth don’t receive any mental health care at all. Of those who do, a significant proportion rely on antidepressant medications.
Since 2003, however, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned that young people might experience suicidal thinking and behavior during the first months of treatment with antidepressants.
The FDA issued…
- Tuesday, February 15, 2022