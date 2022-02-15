Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Toshio Mori endured internment camps and overcame discrimination to become the first Japanese American to publish a book of fiction

By Alessandro Meregaglia, Assistant Professor and Archivist, Boise State University
On Dec. 2, 1941, a publication date was set for Mori’s first book. Five days later, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, upending the writer’s life and throwing the book’s publication into doubt.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


