Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda closed schools for two years – the impact is deep and uneven

By Simone Datzberger, Assistant Professor in Education and International Development, UCL
Amiya Bhatia, Assistant Professor in Social Epidemiology and Child Protection, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Jenny Parkes, Professor in Education, Gender and International Development, UCL
Karen Devries, Professor of Social Epidemiology, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Share this article
Uganda enforced the longest period of school closures worldwide – 22 months – during the COVID-19 pandemic. The strategy was subject to scrutiny by many local and international organisations in view of the multiple challenges the country’s education sector already faced before the pandemic.

StudiesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ EU/Egypt: At EU-AU Summit, Europe’s leaders risk legitimizing al-Sisi government’s repression
~ Cod 'supergenes' reveal how they are evolving in response to overfishing
~ COVID: China is developing its own mRNA vaccine – and it's showing early promise
~ After the FDA issued warnings about antidepressants, youth suicides rose and mental health care dropped
~ Girls still fall behind boys in top scores for AP math exams
~ Trust comes when you admit what you don’t know – lessons from child development research
~ How poisonous mercury gets from coal-fired power plants into the fish you eat
~ Iran nuclear deal: to reset relations with Tehran, Biden must overcome a long legacy of mistrust at home
~ Toshio Mori endured internment camps and overcame discrimination to become the first Japanese American to publish a book of fiction
~ Alzheimer's disease linked to circadian rhythm – new research in mice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter