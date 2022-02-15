Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why West Africa has had so many coups and how to prevent more

By Muhammad Dan Suleiman, Research fellow at the UWA Africa Research & Engagement Centre, The University of Western Australia
Hakeem Onapajo, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Political Science and International Relations, Nile University of Nigeria
West Africa’s latest successful coup, in Burkina Faso on 24 January 2022, has renewed unease about coups “returning” and democracies “dying” in Africa. The recent attempt in Guinea-Bissau, too, recalled the first decades after independence, when coups were rampant.

By 2012, there had been over…The Conversation


