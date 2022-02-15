Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African countries must protect their fish stocks from the European Union - here's how

By Ifesinachi Okafor-Yarwood, Lecturer, University of St Andrews
Share this article
Fisheries serve as a source of employment for millions of people in the small scale sector on the coastline of Africa. Their fishing activities, in turn, provide food security to over 200 million Africans.

To regulate the fishing industry, African countries have signed numerous agreements with trading blocs such as the European Union (EU). The EU has two forms of Sustainable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ EU/Egypt: At EU-AU Summit, Europe’s leaders risk legitimizing al-Sisi government’s repression
~ Cod 'supergenes' reveal how they are evolving in response to overfishing
~ COVID: China is developing its own mRNA vaccine – and it's showing early promise
~ After the FDA issued warnings about antidepressants, youth suicides rose and mental health care dropped
~ Girls still fall behind boys in top scores for AP math exams
~ Trust comes when you admit what you don’t know – lessons from child development research
~ How poisonous mercury gets from coal-fired power plants into the fish you eat
~ Iran nuclear deal: to reset relations with Tehran, Biden must overcome a long legacy of mistrust at home
~ Toshio Mori endured internment camps and overcame discrimination to become the first Japanese American to publish a book of fiction
~ Alzheimer's disease linked to circadian rhythm – new research in mice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter