Don't watch Pam and Tommy – the series turns someone's trauma into entertainment

By Alishya Dhir, Teaching Fellow & PhD Researcher, Durham University
Clare McGlynn, Professor of Law, Durham University
Millions have watched the new series Pam and Tommy, retelling the mid-1990s story of celebrities Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and their leaked “sex tape”. People involved in the show – including the showrunner and actors – claim that they are making a “feminist statement” and suggest that the portrayal of events favours Pamela Anderson. Lily James, who plays Anderson, saidThe Conversation


© The Conversation


