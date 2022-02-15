A Twitter investigation reveals what the ‘freedom convoy', Islamophobes, incels and Hindu supremacists have in common
By Zeinab Farokhi, PhD Candidate, University of Toronto
David Anderson, PhD Canditate, Faculty of Environmental Studies and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Yasmin Jiwani, Professor of Communication Studies; Research Chair on Intersectionality, Violence and Resistance, Concordia University
A study of global far-right movements and their hashtags on Twitter have revealed similarities that display a reliance on long-held myths, including the idea of a “golden age of freedom.”
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 15, 2022