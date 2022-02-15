Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Twitter investigation reveals what the ‘freedom convoy', Islamophobes, incels and Hindu supremacists have in common

By Zeinab Farokhi, PhD Candidate, University of Toronto
David Anderson, PhD Canditate, Faculty of Environmental Studies and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Yasmin Jiwani, Professor of Communication Studies; Research Chair on Intersectionality, Violence and Resistance, Concordia University
Share this article
A study of global far-right movements and their hashtags on Twitter have revealed similarities that display a reliance on long-held myths, including the idea of a “golden age of freedom.”The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ EU/Egypt: At EU-AU Summit, Europe’s leaders risk legitimizing al-Sisi government’s repression
~ Cod 'supergenes' reveal how they are evolving in response to overfishing
~ COVID: China is developing its own mRNA vaccine – and it's showing early promise
~ After the FDA issued warnings about antidepressants, youth suicides rose and mental health care dropped
~ Girls still fall behind boys in top scores for AP math exams
~ Trust comes when you admit what you don’t know – lessons from child development research
~ How poisonous mercury gets from coal-fired power plants into the fish you eat
~ Iran nuclear deal: to reset relations with Tehran, Biden must overcome a long legacy of mistrust at home
~ Toshio Mori endured internment camps and overcame discrimination to become the first Japanese American to publish a book of fiction
~ Alzheimer's disease linked to circadian rhythm – new research in mice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter