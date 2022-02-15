Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Submission by Human Rights Watch on Russia to the Human Rights Committee

By Human Rights Watch
February 10, 2022 This submission aims to contribute to the Human Rights Committee’s (“the Committee”) upcoming review of the Russian Federation’s compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (“ICCPR” or “the Covenant”). It focuses on the following key areas of concern – (1) rights to freedom of association and of expression, notably the Russian government’s unprecedented crackdown on civil society through the use of repressive “foreign agents” and “undesirables” legislation, as well as its abuse of counterterrorism and anti-extremism laws to retaliate against critics,…


