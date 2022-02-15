Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Papua New Guinea TV news chief suspended for “insubordination”

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the unacceptable political meddling behind Sincha Dimara’s suspension as head of news and current affairs at EMTV News, Papua New Guinea’s main public television news channel, after three news stories annoyed a government minister. She must be reinstated at once, RSF says.After 33 years at EMTV News, Sincha Dimara was suspended for at least three weeks without pay on 7 February.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Word from The Hill: Government's 'shock and awe' assault on Anthony Albanese
~ Workers in turkey are pushing back on low wages amid economic crisis
~ Singapore: Stop resumption of hangings after two years of no executions
~ Australia cut unemployment faster than anyone predicted – why stop now?
~ Myanmar: Scrap Draconian Cybersecurity Bill
~ USA: Facial recognition technology reinforcing racist stop-and-frisk policing in New York – new research
~ Cambodia: Covid-19 Used to Justify Crackdown on Union
~ CIA illegally collected data
~ Canada in crisis: Why Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act to end trucker protests
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Trent Zimmerman has no regrets on Religious Discrimination rebellion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter