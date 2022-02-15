Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The International Space Station is set to come home in a fiery blaze – and Australia will likely have a front row seat

By Fabian Zander, Senior Research Fellow in Aerospace Engineering, University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
For more than two decades the International Space Station (ISS) has been the mainstay of human presence and research in space. More than 100 metres long, it’s the largest object ever placed in space, and its construction brought together the space agencies from the United States, Europe, Russia, Japan and Canada.

The ISS has hosted research that could not have been done anywhere else, in the fields of microgravity, space biology, human physiology and fundamental physics. It also provides a base for deep space exploration.

Now, the end of its life has been planned.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Singapore: Stop resumption of hangings after two years of no executions
~ Australia cut unemployment faster than anyone predicted – why stop now?
~ Myanmar: Scrap Draconian Cybersecurity Bill
~ USA: Facial recognition technology reinforcing racist stop-and-frisk policing in New York – new research
~ Cambodia: Covid-19 Used to Justify Crackdown on Union
~ CIA illegally collected data
~ Canada in crisis: Why Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act to end trucker protests
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Trent Zimmerman has no regrets on Religious Discrimination rebellion
~ Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile seems to forget Agatha Christie was a master of the murder mystery
~ Haven't yet been vaccinated for COVID? Novavax might change your mind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter