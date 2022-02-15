Haven't yet been vaccinated for COVID? Novavax might change your mind
By Jack Feehan, Research Officer - Immunology and Translational Research, Victoria University
Vasso Apostolopoulos, Professor of Immunology and Associate Provost, Research Partnerships, Victoria University
The Novavax COVID vaccine is now available in Australia. What makes it different from the other vaccines? And why are some people waiting for it to get vaccinated?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 14, 2022