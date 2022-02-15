Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Scrap Draconian Cybersecurity Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People wait outside an internet shop in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, March 16, 2021. © 2021 STR/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s military junta has revived a draconian cybersecurity bill that would provide sweeping powers to the authorities, Human Rights Watch said today. The current draft would allow the junta, in power since the military coup on February 1, 2021, to access user data, block websites, order internet shutdowns, and prosecute critics and representatives of noncomplying companies. Unofficial Translation of the Cybersecurity Law by Free Expression…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


