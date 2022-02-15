Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden administration refuses to declassify report on voting machines

Share this article
In 2017, Professor J. Alex Halderman demonstrated to the Senate Intelligence Committee that it was very easy to rig Dominion voting machines. The corporation had then overhauled its machines in order to guarantee the integrity of the ballots. During the 2020 US presidential election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (Republican) encouraged residents of his state to vote by mail and provided Dominion machines for those who were determined to vote in person. President Donald (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Singapore: Stop resumption of hangings after two years of no executions
~ Australia cut unemployment faster than anyone predicted – why stop now?
~ Myanmar: Scrap Draconian Cybersecurity Bill
~ USA: Facial recognition technology reinforcing racist stop-and-frisk policing in New York – new research
~ Cambodia: Covid-19 Used to Justify Crackdown on Union
~ CIA illegally collected data
~ Canada in crisis: Why Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act to end trucker protests
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Trent Zimmerman has no regrets on Religious Discrimination rebellion
~ Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile seems to forget Agatha Christie was a master of the murder mystery
~ The International Space Station is set to come home in a fiery blaze – and Australia will likely have a front row seat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter