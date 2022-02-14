Yes, words can harm young trans people. Here's what we can do to help
By Cristyn Davies, Research Fellow in Child and Adolescent Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Alessandra Chinsen, PhD candidate, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Ken Pang, Team Leader, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Kerry H. Robinson, Professor in Sociology, School of Social Sciences, Western Sydney University
Rachel Skinner, Professor in Paediatrics, University of Sydney
Trans young people flourish with support from family, friends, and the broader community. Future commentary about trans young people’s rights needs to take this into account.
- Monday, February 14, 2022