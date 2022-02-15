Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Covid-19 Used to Justify Crackdown on Union

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image NagaWorld Casino workers protest outside the National Assembly building after several union members were arrested, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, January 5, 2022. © 2022 REUTERS/Cindy Liu (Bangkok) – The Cambodian authorities should immediately stop abusing public health measures to repress workers’ right to strike and other basic rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld (LRSU) went on strike in December 2021 to call for the reinstatement of workers laid off earlier in the year, Cambodian authorities…


© Human Rights Watch -


