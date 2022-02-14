Tolerance.ca
Like the truck-machines in 'Mad Max,' the 'freedom convoy' relies on access to fuel

By Krista Collier-Jarvis, PhD Candidate in English, Dalhousie University
The movie franchise ‘Mad Max’ contains a cautionary tale about our over-reliance on fuel for vehicles. This dependence has been highlighted by the ‘freedom convoy’ and its relationships with fuel.The Conversation


© The Conversation


