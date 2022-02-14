4 out of 5 parents support teaching gender and sexuality diversity in Australian schools
By Tania Ferfolja, Associate Professor, School of Education, Western Sydney University
Jacqueline Ullman, Associate Professor in Adolescent Development, Behaviour and Wellbeing, Western Sydney University
Those who oppose inclusive teaching content often claim to be representing parents’ views. The evidence from a large national survey of parents shows those claims are very wrong.
- Monday, February 14, 2022