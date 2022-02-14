Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK: 26th Human Rights Watch Film Festival

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © You Resemble Me (London) – Human Rights Watch proudly presents the 26th edition of the Human Rights Watch Film Festival from March 17-25, in partnership with Barbican Cinema, and generously supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery. Ten compelling new films from around the world are presented at this year’s festival, including three screenings at the Barbican in London with live, digital Q&A’s, Opening Night, Centrepiece, and Closing Night. The festival will stream a full digital edition across the UK and Ireland, with pre-recorded in-depth talks with…


© Human Rights Watch -


