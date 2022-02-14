Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CIA illegally collected data

Two members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senators Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) and Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico), addressed a letter on 13 April 2021 to the Director of Intelligence and the Director of the CIA, which remained unanswered. They demanded the declassification of a report on a secret and illegal CIA program allowing it to collect information on all American (...)


