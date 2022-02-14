Tolerance.ca
Transformation of Ghana's legal profession. A return to Kwame Nkrumah's vision?

By J. Jarpa Dawuni, Associate Professor, Howard University
Late last year the University of Ghana School of Law at Legon held a conference to discuss the future of legal education in Ghana. The keynote speaker, President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called for a reform to meet the current and future needs of the country. His remarks came at a time when law students held several protests requesting changes in the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


