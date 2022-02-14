Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Russia: Aleksei Navalny facing up to 15 years behind bars in new ‘sham’ prison trial

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that jailed political opposition leader Aleksei Navalny will face a new criminal trial in prison on 15 February for alleged embezzlement and contempt of court, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “Evidently unsatisfied with the prison sentences already handed down to Aleksei Navalny, the Russian […] The post Russia: Aleksei Navalny facing up to 15 years behind bars in new ‘sham’ prison trial appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


