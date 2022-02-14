Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Technology is revolutionizing how intelligence is gathered and analyzed – and opening a window onto Russian military activity around Ukraine

By Craig Nazareth, Assistant Professor of Practice of Intelligence & Information Operations, University of Arizona
Share this article
National security professionals and armchair sleuths alike are taking advantage of vast amounts of publicly available information and software tools to monitor geopolitical events around the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hijab ban stirs protests in the Indian state of Karnataka
~ Nicaragua’s Ultimate Sham Trial
~ Russia: Aleksei Navalny facing up to 15 years behind bars in new ‘sham’ prison trial
~ 'We're her real mum': lesbian parents face healthcare challenges
~ How we made a video game based on medieval records
~ Ukraine: the economic impact of tension with Russia is part of Putin's long-term plan
~ Time for the UK to say goodbye to drive-throughs: for the sake of our environment, our health – and our culture
~ How Sylvia Plath’s secret miscarriage transforms our understanding of her poetry
~ Physics and psychology of cats – an (improbable) conversation
~ First gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease successfully given to two children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter