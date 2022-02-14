Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease successfully given to two children

By Miguel Sena-Esteves, Associate Professor of Neurology, UMass Chan Medical School
Tay-Sachs is a rare and fatal neurodegerative disorder that most commonly affects children. Researchers have developed the first Tay-Sachs treatment to reach clinical trials.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


