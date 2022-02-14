Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The royal commission must find ways to keep veterans out of jail

By Arlie Loughnan, Professor of Criminal Law, University of Sydney
Clare Davidson, Research fellow, The University of Western Australia
Sarah Murray, Professor specialising in public law and less-adversarial justice, The University of Western Australia
As the royal commission investigates the risk factors around veterans’ mental health it needs to look at contact with the criminal justice system.The Conversation


