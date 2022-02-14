Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Workers Sue Dyson on Allegations of Forced Labor in Malaysian Supplier

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia mark May Day in 2019 with a rally for labor rights. One sign reads “Migrant workers rights.” © 2019 AP Photo/Annice Lyn Migrant workers from Nepal and Bangladesh are suing a widely recognized British brand, household appliance manufacturer, Dyson, over complaints of forced labor and other dangerous working conditions at one of its supplier factories in Malaysia. The plaintiffs are former employees of Malaysia-based ATA Industrial, a long-term, major Dyson supplier. Andy Hall, a migrant workers’ rights specialist, first brought the…


© Human Rights Watch -


