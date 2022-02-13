Opioids ease osteoarthritis pain only slightly. Their deadly risks need to be weighed against any benefit
By Wasim Awal, Doctor of Medicine, Griffith University
Christina Abdel Shaheed, Early Career Development Fellow, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Christopher Maher, Professor, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
We researched how much difference opioids like codeine, oxycodone or morphine make to osteoarthritis pain. We found they helped about as much as paracetamol. Yet they are far more dangerous.
© The Conversation
