Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Invisible language learners: what educators need to know about many First Nations children

By Carly Steele, Lecturer, Curtin University
Dr. Graeme Gower, Associate professor, Curtin University
Gillian Wigglesworth, Professor of Linguistics and Applied Linguistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Contact languages are widely spoken by many First Nations children. These languages must be recognised and valued in the classroom to better meet students’ learning needs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Opioids ease osteoarthritis pain only slightly. Their deadly risks need to be weighed against any benefit
~ 'Highly exaggerated': experts debunk Morrison government claim of 53,000 fewer jobs from coal and gas ban
~ What is a 'soft' or 'hard' relationship launch? Explaining the celebrity led trend
~ A new musical, Panawathi Girl, is a fantasy of Australia's past – and a critique of Australia's present
~ Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees. In a warmer future, ocean carbon sinks could help stabilise our planet
~ Disaster survivors feel more prepared for the next one but are often left out of planning
~ Quokka-sized fossil species show kangaroos evolving to eat leaves – for the fourth time
~ We couldn't have the Beijing Olympics without snow machines. How do they work, and what's the environmental cost?
~ International students are coming back and it’s not just universities sighing with relief
~ Is this love ... or an arrhythmia? Your heart really can skip a beat when you're in love
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter