Invisible language learners: what educators need to know about many First Nations children
By Carly Steele, Lecturer, Curtin University
Dr. Graeme Gower, Associate professor, Curtin University
Gillian Wigglesworth, Professor of Linguistics and Applied Linguistics, The University of Melbourne
Contact languages are widely spoken by many First Nations children. These languages must be recognised and valued in the classroom to better meet students’ learning needs.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 13, 2022