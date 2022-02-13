Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who did Indonesia just buy 36 fighter jets from?

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Indonesia has just purchased 42 Rafales from France. His Defense Minister, Florence Parly, signed the contract with her Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, on 10 February 2022. However, hours later the Indonesian side clarified that the transaction involved only 6 aircraft and that the other 36 are on hold. A little later still, the US State Department announced that it had sold 36 F-15s to Indonesia. In September 2021, the United (...)


