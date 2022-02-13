Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disaster survivors feel more prepared for the next one but are often left out of planning

By Lara Werbeloff, Program Director, Fire to Flourish, Monash University
David Johnston, Professor of Health Economics, Monash University
Jane Fisher, Finkel Professor of Global Health, Monash University
Rebecca Wickes, Associate Professor in Criminology and Director of the Monash Migration and Inclusion Centre, Monash University
Share this article
Disaster-affected communities form the backbone of any disaster response. But survivors are often underutilised in shaping plans for their community’s longer-term recovery and preparedness efforts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees. In a warmer future, ocean carbon sinks could help stabilise our planet
~ Quokka-sized fossil species show kangaroos evolving to eat leaves – for the fourth time
~ We couldn't have the Beijing Olympics without snow machines. How do they work, and what's the environmental cost?
~ International students are coming back and it’s not just universities sighing with relief
~ Is this love ... or an arrhythmia? Your heart really can skip a beat when you're in love
~ There's never been a better time for Australia to embrace the 4-day week
~ We know politicians lie – but do we care?
~ Why France is among the high-income countries where the most people died of Covid-19
~ What the Ambassador Bridge and other 'freedom convoy' blockades mean for Canada-U.S. trade
~ What the Ambassador Bridge 'freedom convoy' blockade means for Canada-U.S. trade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter