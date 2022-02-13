Disaster survivors feel more prepared for the next one but are often left out of planning
By Lara Werbeloff, Program Director, Fire to Flourish, Monash University
David Johnston, Professor of Health Economics, Monash University
Jane Fisher, Finkel Professor of Global Health, Monash University
Rebecca Wickes, Associate Professor in Criminology and Director of the Monash Migration and Inclusion Centre, Monash University
Disaster-affected communities form the backbone of any disaster response. But survivors are often underutilised in shaping plans for their community’s longer-term recovery and preparedness efforts.
- Sunday, February 13, 2022