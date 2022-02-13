Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Canadian flag and the 'freedom convoy': The co-opting of Canadian symbols

By Heather Nicol, Director, School for the Study of Canada & Canadian Studies and the Frost Centre for Canadian Studies and Indigenous Studies, Trent University
Symbols matter to Canadians. As Canadian society has evolved, so too have the symbols that inspire our collective imaginations. It should come as no surprise that the “freedom convoy” has sparked conversation with their use of Canadian symbology.

There are Canadian flags (right side up and upside down), Trump flags and provincial flags alongside known hate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


