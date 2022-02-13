Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Karnataka schools impose ban on jihabs

Share this article
Photo: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the largest paramilitary organization in the world, is the armed wing of the BJP. It proclaims that giving one's life to protect India by killing non-Hindus is a sacred duty. The Indian People's Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra ‎Modi, has just banned the Islamic headscarf (hijab) in schools in the state of Karnataka. The campaign underway for the election of the president of regional governments is reverberating with a violently (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Morrison draws on Bible story to explain refusal to compromise on religious discrimination package
~ Digital technology can improve Nigeria's elections: lessons from 2019
~ What it would take for more Ghanaians to adopt mobile payment systems
~ Moody's has bought a leading African rating agency: why it's bad news
~ Lessons from the DRC’s 10th Ebola epidemic: the people may know best
~ Kenya's dairy sector is failing to meet domestic demand. How it can raise its game
~ Denmark seeks closer ties with Pentagon
~ Czechia: back on track against Russia
~ Election interference prevented, claims ASIO
~ 2 anti-US war films top the Chinese box office
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter