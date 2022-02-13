Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from the DRC’s 10th Ebola epidemic: the people may know best

By Ben Radley, Lecturer in International Development, University of Bath
Bienvenu Mukungilwa, Researcher at the Centre de recherches Universitaires du Kivu (CERUKI)
Christoph Vogel, Research Director of the Insecure Livelihoods Project, Ghent University
Elie Muhindo Kwiravusa, Independent researcher specializing on politics, peace and security
Rachel Niehuus, Surgeon and medical anthropologist
Serge Kambale Sivyavugha, Researcher, Université catholique de Bukavu
Steward Muhindo Kalyamughuma, Activist
International epidemic management involves ceding to foreign experts who possess, at best, a surface-level understanding of a very complex region.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


