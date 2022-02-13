Lessons from the DRC’s 10th Ebola epidemic: the people may know best
By Ben Radley, Lecturer in International Development, University of Bath
Bienvenu Mukungilwa, Researcher at the Centre de recherches Universitaires du Kivu (CERUKI)
Christoph Vogel, Research Director of the Insecure Livelihoods Project, Ghent University
Elie Muhindo Kwiravusa, Independent researcher specializing on politics, peace and security
Rachel Niehuus, Surgeon and medical anthropologist
Serge Kambale Sivyavugha, Researcher, Université catholique de Bukavu
Steward Muhindo Kalyamughuma, Activist
International epidemic management involves ceding to foreign experts who possess, at best, a surface-level understanding of a very complex region.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 13, 2022