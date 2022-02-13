Tolerance.ca
Kenya's dairy sector is failing to meet domestic demand. How it can raise its game

By Timothy Njagi Njeru, Research Fellow, Tegemeo Institute, Egerton University
Kenya’s dairy sector is estimated at 14% of Kenya’s agricultural GDP. Milk is primarily produced by smallholder dairy farmers who account for 56% of total output. It is estimated that the sector has 1.8 million smallholder farmers (about 80% of producers). The remaining 44% of milk output comes from large commercial farmers.

Kenya has three main production systems. Intensive production where animals are fully housed (zero-grazed); open grazing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


