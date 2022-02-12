Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian government must end intimidation campaigns against columnist, RSF says

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns an Indian government agency’s decision to freeze the bank accounts of Rana Ayyub, an outspoken journalist who was been subjected to waves of judicial, digital and physical harassment in the past. The decision to freeze her assets is completely arbitrary and must be rescinded at once, RSF says.Rana Ayyub, with whom RSF spoke today, is holed up in her Mumbai home because she is now also being subjected to a new online harassment campaign and all-out digital lynching on


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ What is the ‘social cost of carbon’? 2 energy experts explain after court ruling blocks Biden's changes
~ How Russia hooked Europe on its oil and gas – and overcame US efforts to prevent energy dependence on Moscow
~ The Quad has a strategy to counter China and Russia: be a force for global good without ideological warfare
~ The meat paradox: how your brain wrestles with the ethics of eating animals
~ Sex ed needs to talk about pleasure and fun. Safe sex depends on it and condom use rises
~ The occupation of Ottawa by the 'freedom convoy' has the potential for an urban siege
~ Biden Seeks to Seize Afghanistan’s Assets
~ Tanzania: Victory for media freedom as ban on four newspapers lifted
~ Death on the Nile: a meditation on celebrity and a riposte to Christie's critics
~ Cressida Dick has resigned but the Met police’s problems are bigger than one person
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter