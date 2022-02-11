Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The occupation of Ottawa by the 'freedom convoy' has the potential for an urban siege

By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
As the “freedom convoy” and occupation of Ottawa drags on, the potential for a violent stand-off between protestors and police increases, which in turn decreases the chances of a peaceful resolution.The Conversation


