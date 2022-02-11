Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

LGBT+ history: the bold, very British resistance to section 28

By Paul Baker, Professor of Linguistics and English Language, Lancaster University
Throughout the 1980s, some local councils in Britain attempted to provide positive representations of gay people in schools. Some quarters of the national press described such councils as “loony”, and also printed scare stories about gay men and HIV/Aids. In 1987, a survey indicated that 64% of the British public thought that homosexuality was always wrong. The legislative response was section 28, which said local authorities shall not “intentionally promote…The Conversation


